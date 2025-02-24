Mass General Brigham plans on-site facility to make personalized stem cells

A Cambridge-based biotech is working with Mass General Brigham’s Gene and Cell Therapy Institute to launch what they say will be the nation's first hospital facility that manufactures patient-specific stem cells.
Nabiha Saklayen, co-founder and chief executive of Cellino, has worked for years to radically change the manufacturing process for patient-specific stem cells used in personalized cell and tissue therapies. She sees a future where her company's technology could enable the production of these cells autonomously and directly at hospitals or clinics. The partnership with MGB will make that vision a reality.
