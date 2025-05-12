Mass General Brigham to invest $400M in primary care

Mass General Brigham plans to invest nearly $400 million in primary care over the next five years, CEO Dr. Anne Klibanski said in an email to staff Monday.

The investment comes as MGB confronts shakeups within its system and the primary care network across the state is in a worsening crisis. Primary care doctors at MGB, the state’s largest health system, are also taking steps to unionize. The union they would join, Doctors Council, did not respond to requests for comment.

