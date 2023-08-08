Mass General Brigham to launch center to improve patient flow, access

Amid ongoing capacity challenges in hospitals around Massachusetts, Mass General Brigham has announced plans to launch a new "patient transfer and access center," a move to improve patient flow throughout the system.

The state’s largest health system said in a staff email on Monday that the new center will address “unprecedented demand for care” by bringing together staff that specializes in access, bed- and case-management to coordinate patient transfers.

The idea is to match patients with the appropriate level of care at the best location, transferring more serious cases to academic medical centers, but saving beds and treatments in community hospitals when appropriate to better-address inpatient capacity.

The center is expected to open in October, and the staff plans work from MGB’s office space in Somerville's Assembly Square. Over the summer, access and transfer staff from Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital will move to the new location. Center staff will then be tasked with assessing clinical needs of patients, and then using real-time, systemwide capacity data to find the best bed for them within the system.

