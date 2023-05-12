Mass General Brigham Updates Mask Policy Following Complaints

Mass General Brigham has updated part of its new mask policy following protests and complaints from patients who said it violated disability protection laws.

With the end of the Covid-19 public health emergency on May 12, MGB, as well as other hospitals around Massachusetts, are dropping universal mask mandates. On May 5, MGB sent patients an update to its masking policy with a link to to a FAQ page which said that patients cannot ask staff members to wear a mask “because our policies no longer require it. Our system is adhering to current public health recommendations.”

