Mass. Health Secretary Marylou Sudders to Step Down

Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders is retiring from her role, according to an email sent to state workers on Monday morning and obtained by the Boston Business Journal.

The Massachusetts governor's office and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Governor-elect Maura Healey's spokeswoman also didn't respond immediately.

But according to a copy of the email sent Monday morning, Sudders said she filed paperwork for retirement from public service in November, with an effective date of Jan. 5.

"As the holiday season is upon us, my monthly message is being sent earlier than the last day of the month as has been the norm these past (almost) eight years — it is also my last," the internal email read. "Somewhere along the line, as has been pointed out by one of my predecessors, I became the longest serving Secretary of Health and Human services; that was never the goal. The goal has always been to channel the millions of Massachusetts residents that need governmental assistance in order to have good lives for themselves and their loved ones."

