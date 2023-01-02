Massachusetts

Mass. Lawmakers Will Receive a Pay Bump in 2023

By Colin A. Young

Massachusetts lawmakers are in line for another pay raise in the new year, this one worth more than 4%.

In a letter sent Thursday to Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, Gov. Charlie Baker said that median household income in Massachusetts has risen by 4.42% over the two years since the last adjustment to lawmaker pay. Adjustments to legislative base pay are required biennially under the state Constitution, based on changes in the median household income statewide.

