Mass. needs to build 222,000 homes to address crisis, Healey says

By Greg Ryan

A multifamily building under construction in Brockton. The year-over-year decline in permitted housing units is the region’s steepest drop since the Great Recession, according to preliminary housing data.

The state needs to add at least 222,000 homes in the next decade to rein in housing costs, the Healey administration said Thursday in unveiling a statewide housing plan.

The new goal, which represents 7% of what the state now has, will require a big pickup in the pace of construction from the past couple of years. From 2010 to 2020, Massachusetts added an average of 19,000 homes per year, but in 2023, only 11,600 building permits were issued statewide, according to the plan. Preliminary figures show a similarly low level of housing production in 2024, as developers continue to grapple with elevated construction costs and interest rates.

