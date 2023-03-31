Boston Business Journal

Mass. Wants Insurers to Cover Narcan After Over-The-Counter Approval

By Cassie McGrath

Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Narcan for over-the-counter, non-prescription use this week, the state Department of Public Health has called on insurance companies to continue to cover the medication.

Narcan, or naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray, is a medicine that can reverse the effects of opioid-related overdoses. DPH told the Business Journal that it supports the increased access to naloxone, which will make the life-saving remedy more accessible to the public. 

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us