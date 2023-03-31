Mass. Wants Insurers to Cover Narcan After Over-The-Counter Approval

Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Narcan for over-the-counter, non-prescription use this week, the state Department of Public Health has called on insurance companies to continue to cover the medication.
Narcan, or naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray, is a medicine that can reverse the effects of opioid-related overdoses. DPH told the Business Journal that it supports the increased access to naloxone, which will make the life-saving remedy more accessible to the public.
