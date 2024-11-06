Boston Business Journal

Massachusetts-based Charles River Labs cuts 1,300 workers, will close over a dozen sites

By Hannah Green

Charles River Labs provides products and services to pharma and biotech companies to help accelerate research and drug development.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shared new details on its ongoing restructuring initiatives in its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, saying the efforts are “already generating significant savings.”

The Wilmington-based contract research organization had shared earlier this year that it would take cost-cutting steps after seeing a slower demand for its services from clients who were undergoing their own financial challenges. Charles River Labs provides products and services to pharma and biotech companies to help accelerate research and drug development.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us