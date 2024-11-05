Massachusetts-based IRobot cuts 105 jobs in restructuring plan

IRobot Corp. is making additional cuts as it tries to get its business back on track after the failed merger with Amazon.
The Bedford-based Roomba maker said in a regulatory filing on Nov. 5 that it's cutting 105 employees, or 16% of the company’s global workforce as of the end of September this year.
