Massachusetts-based medical diagnostics firm lays off ‘substantially all' employees

A Lexington-based medical diagnostics company has laid off “substantially all of its employees.”

T2 Biosystems Inc. said in a Friday securities filing that its board of directors approved a reduction-in-force that were to take effect immediately. The company did not specify how many employees would be impacted, but in its last annual report T2 Biosystems said it had 113 employees at the end of 2023.

