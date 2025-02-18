Boston Business Journal

Massachusetts-based medical diagnostics firm lays off ‘substantially all' employees

By Hannah Green

Lexington-based medical diagnostics company T2 Biosystems Inc. has laid off “substantially all of its employees.” Pictured, the T2Bacteria Panel is placed into the T2Dx Instrument to identify sepsis-causing bacteria directly from whole blood.

A Lexington-based medical diagnostics company has laid off “substantially all of its employees.”

T2 Biosystems Inc. said in a Friday securities filing that its board of directors approved a reduction-in-force that were to take effect immediately. The company did not specify how many employees would be impacted, but in its last annual report T2 Biosystems said it had 113 employees at the end of 2023.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

