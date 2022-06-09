Massachusetts Billionaires Got 46% Wealthier During the Pandemic

Massachusetts billionaires’ wealth jumped by 46%, or almost $25 billion combined, over the past 26 months, with many of the state’s richest residents benefitting from their ties to finance, technology and health care companies during the pandemic, according to a new study.

Analysis from the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive Washington, D.C.-based think tank, suggested that even with market volatility and declines over the last quarter, the Bay State’s 21 billionaires’ total wealth surged to $78.4 billion as of May 27, an increase of $24.6 billion over more than two years.

