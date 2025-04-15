Boston Business Journal

Massachusetts biotech company cuts 90% of its workforce

A year that promised to be make-or-break for Alkermes’ cancer-focused spinout has taken a terminal turn.

Mural Oncology plc said on Tuesday it would stop clinical development of its lead cancer treatment, nemvaleukin, and look into strategic alternatives for the company. Mural has brought on Lucid Capital Markets LLC to explore its options.

The biotech, which has its primary facilities in Waltham, is also laying off 90% of its workforce. The cuts amount to around 104 positions, Mural said in a securities filing, and should be done by the end of June.

