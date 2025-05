For the third month in a row, a barometer of confidence in the Massachusetts economy has plunged, reaching a low not seen since Covid-19 shuttered businesses at the onset of the pandemic.

The AIM Business Confidence Index, updated and released Wednesday by the Associated Industries of Massachusetts, sank 4.5 points in April to 41.5 on the 100-point scale. That level was 10.4 points lower than the year-earlier period.

