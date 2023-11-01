Boston Business Journal

Massachusetts cannabis firms are shutting down. Here's a list

By Cassie McGrath

Cannabis entrepreneurs have been sounding the alarm about the challenges facing the Bay State's weed industry, including federal prohibition, strict regulations and high taxes.

Those hurdles have taken a toll. According to the Cannabis Control Commission, there are 16 licenses that have been surrendered, not been renewed, or have been revoked by the agency, and are therefore not operating in Massachusetts anymore. 

Click here to see a list of the 16 licenses no longer in operation from Boston Business Journal

