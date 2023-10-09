Massachusetts companies with Israeli workers vow support amid war

Several local companies with offices in Israel are scrambling to help their workers following a devastating and sudden attack over the weekend that’s left more than a thousand dead and plunged the country into war.

Hamas, the militant group controlling the Gaza Strip, launched a sudden attack on the country on Friday night, killing hundreds and taking hostages, according to multiple reports. The New York Times reported Monday afternoon that about 800 Israelis have been killed and more than 2,600 others wounded, while 150 Israelis have been taken hostage by Palestinians. Meanwhile, at least 560 Palestinians have been killed since the assault on Israel, the New York Times reported.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal