In rare deal, Mass. credit union will acquire a bank

A Massachusetts credit union is making an acquisition, but the acquiree isn’t another financial cooperative. It’s a bank.
Hanscom Federal Credit Union, which has assets of $1.9 billion and is headquartered in Littleton, has signed a deal to purchase a Chestertown, Md.-based mutual bank.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal