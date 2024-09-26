Boston Business Journal

Massachusetts green jobs hinge on White House

By Greg Ryan

William DeAngelis (left) and Larry Medeiros teach a 15-week training program at Greater Lawrence Tech.

The clean energy sector stands to be a robust source of white- and blue-collar jobs in Massachusetts in the coming decade. But the pace of that job growth could depend a lot on what happens on a single day in November.

The 2024 election offers a stark choice on clean energy. Former President Donald Trump wants to block offshore wind projects on his first day in office and roll back parts of the Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA, the 2022 law that has generated hundreds of billions of dollars in tax breaks for clean energy companies. Vice President Kamala Harris is seeking to continue the Biden administration’s push to decarbonize the economy. The senators and congresspeople in their respective parties generally back those stances, though not uniformly.

