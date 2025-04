Baystate Health in Springfield, the largest health system in Western Massachusetts, eliminated 43 jobs this week, its third round of layoffs in the last six months.

Baystate said Tuesday that this is the conclusion of the most “disruptive component” of its transformation plan, through which the health system reduced its total workforce by 7%.

