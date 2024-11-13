Massachusetts hospital system to lay off 134 workers

Baystate Health in Springfield, the largest health system in western Massachusetts, is laying off 134 employees, roughly 1% of its workforce, in an effort to reduce costs.

The 134 roles are leadership positions, according to Baystate. The nonprofit health system's new CEO, Peter Banko, previously told the Business Journal that the managerial role eliminations would be the first of several steps to get expenses under control, Banko said. More adjustments to corporate overhead, which will include additional job eliminations, will take place after the New Year, he said.

