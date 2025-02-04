Massachusetts hospital to cut nearly 100 corporate jobs

Baystate Health in Springfield is eliminating 98 corporate positions as part of its efforts to reduce corporate overhead and chart a path towards a better financial outlook.
Baystate Health is the largest health system in Western Massachusetts, and has approximately 7000 employees.
