Boston Business Journal

Massachusetts hospital to cut nearly 100 corporate jobs

By Isabel Hart

Emergency entrance at Baystate Medical Center.

Baystate Health in Springfield is eliminating 98 corporate positions as part of its efforts to reduce corporate overhead and chart a path towards a better financial outlook.

Baystate Health is the largest health system in Western Massachusetts, and has approximately 7000 employees. 

