These Mass. Joann retail stores are up for auction

Joann retail locations across Massachusetts, 20 in all, will soon close for good and then head to auction.

A New York real estate advisory firm is getting ready to auction 790 retail store and five distribution center leases for the new owners of Joann Inc. Most of the bankrupt Ohio-based fabric and craft retailer's stores are slated to close at the end of May.

