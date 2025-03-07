Massachusetts

These Mass. Joann retail stores are up for auction

Most of the bankrupt Ohio-based fabric and craft retailer's stores are slated to close at the end of May

By Mary Vanac

The crafts chain Joann is closing all 21 Massachusetts locations as it goes out of business this spring. The Shrewsbury location, above, shared a plaza with Christmas Tree Shops, which has also gone out of business.

Joann retail locations across Massachusetts, 20 in all, will soon close for good and then head to auction.

A New York real estate advisory firm is getting ready to auction 790 retail store and five distribution center leases for the new owners of Joann Inc. Most of the bankrupt Ohio-based fabric and craft retailer's stores are slated to close at the end of May.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsRetail
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us