Massachusetts' largest biotech employer extends Kendall Square lease

By Greg Ryan

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has agreed to extend its lease at a building in the heart of Cambridge’s Kendall Square through 2040.

The life sciences giant decided to renew early on 222,925 square feet at 75/125 Binney St., according to a statement from one of the building’s owners, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. Its lease had not been set to expire until 2030.

