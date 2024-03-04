Massachusetts' largest biotech employer extends Kendall Square lease

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has agreed to extend its lease at a building in the heart of Cambridge’s Kendall Square through 2040.
The life sciences giant decided to renew early on 222,925 square feet at 75/125 Binney St., according to a statement from one of the building’s owners, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. Its lease had not been set to expire until 2030.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal