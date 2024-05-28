Boston Business Journal

Massachusetts' largest life science employer to cut over 600 jobs

By Hannah Green

Just a few weeks after announcing it planned to kick off a “significant, multiyear efficiency program,” Takeda is already taking steps to reduce its Massachusetts workforce.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc. plans to lay off 641 employees in Massachusetts, including 495 in Cambridge and 146 in Lexington, according to a state filing.

