Massachusetts manufacturing facility to lay off 85 employees

By William Hall

Cytiva Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC has informed the state that it plans to lay off about 85 employees.

The company said in a recent letter to the state that it is shutting down its single-use production line at its facility located at 14 Walkup Drive in Westborough. Cytiva said the layoffs are expected to begin on March 7. The company clarified that the remainder of the Westborough facility will remain open.

