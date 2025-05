Massachusetts ranks among the 10 best states in the country, climbing a notch from last year, according to an annual ranking released Tuesday morning by U.S. News & World Report.

The Bay State comes in ninth this year, just below South Dakota and just above Washington, after ranking 10th in 2024.

