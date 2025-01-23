Massachusetts tech firm cuts workforce following leadership shakeup

The tech firm that last year parted ways with top members of its executive suite and other employees after conducting an internal revenue investigation is now laying people off.

Waltham-based Evolv Technology said Thursday that its board approved a reduction in force of 40 employees across the company, or approximately 14% of its workforce.

