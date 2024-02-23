Boston Business Journal

MassCEC buys Salem property for offshore wind terminal

By Isabel Tehan

Construction is set to begin this year on a second offshore wind farm in Massachusetts — this one in Salem, where the state has closed on a $30 million purchase of five acres.

The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center made good on its plans to purchase the port property from Florida-based shipping company Crowley, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Maura Healey. 

