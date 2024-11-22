MassDevelopment names new CEO

MassDevelopment has named Navjeet Bal, a former Massachusetts revenue commissioner, as its next chief executive.
Bal will replace Dan Rivera, who resigned abruptly from the quasi-public real estate and economic development agency this spring. Since then, MassDevelopment has been led on an interim basis first by Dan O’Connell, a board member and the former CEO of the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, and then by deputy director Marcos Marrero.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal