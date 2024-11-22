MassDevelopment names new CEO

MassDevelopment has named Navjeet Bal, a former Massachusetts revenue commissioner, as its next chief executive.

Bal will replace Dan Rivera, who resigned abruptly from the quasi-public real estate and economic development agency this spring. Since then, MassDevelopment has been led on an interim basis first by Dan O’Connell, a board member and the former CEO of the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, and then by deputy director Marcos Marrero.

