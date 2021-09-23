Boston Business Journal

Massive Redevelopment Project Proposed for Charlestown's Sullivan Square

By Catherine Carlock

Dorchester-based real estate development firm Rise Together has pitched a nearly 2 million-square-foot mixed-use project at Charlestown’s Sullivan Square, including five office and lab buildings, 851 residential units, a 200-room hotel and more than 5 acres of open space.

Rise Together, a sister company of Boston’s Rise Construction Management that focuses on what it calls "underutilized neighborhoods," has proposed the project in partnership with Boston-based Trax Development.

