Massport selects developers for 15-story affordable housing in Seaport

The Massachusetts Port Authority board on Thursday tapped Boston-based The Community Builders and a real estate firm active in Worcester to develop a completely income-restricted residential project in the Seaport District.

A joint venture between Community Builders and Washington-based The Menkiti Group has been chosen to build a 15-story, 200-unit apartment building on a Massport parcel on D Street that sits above the I-90 tunnel and abuts the South Boston Waterfront Transportation Center parking garage.

