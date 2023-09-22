Boston Business Journal

Massport selects developers for 15-story affordable housing in Seaport

By Greg Ryan

The Massachusetts Port Authority board on Thursday tapped Boston-based The Community Builders and a real estate firm active in Worcester to develop a completely income-restricted residential project in the Seaport District.

A joint venture between Community Builders and Washington-based The Menkiti Group has been chosen to build a 15-story, 200-unit apartment building on a Massport parcel on D Street that sits above the I-90 tunnel and abuts the South Boston Waterfront Transportation Center parking garage.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us