Mastercard's cannabis ban makes industry less safe, entrepreneurs say

By Cassie McGrath

Mastercard’s move to ban cannabis debit transactions last month will cause further financial challenges in an already expensive industry, and may lead to safety issues as more customers are forced to use cash, say local industry leaders.

Chris Vining, co-founder of The Goods, a dispensary located in Somerville's Davis Square, said the ban will have a significant financial impact on local dispensaries.

