Mayor Wu looks to piggyback on state fund to build housing

Boston real estate developers with stalled residential projects may soon have a one-stop shop for both state and city funding.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday unveiled more details about the city’s “accelerator fund,” meant to provide low-cost financing to developers to help them start construction on approved multifamily projects. Private market-rate developments will be eligible for the fund, though at least 20% of their residences must be income-restricted, among other criteria.
