Boston Business Journal

Mayor Wu pledges $100M for housing starts

By Greg Ryan

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu leads a City Hall press conference.

The city of Boston plans to use up to $100 million from its cash stockpile to invest in apartment and condo projects, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Wednesday in her annual address to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.

The mayor devoted a significant chunk of her speech to zoning and real estate development. Housing production in Boston is down 20% in 2024 compared to the average number of permitted units over the previous five years, and even more for market-rate development, according to city-provided data. High interest rates have stalled projects, and developers contend Wu policies including higher affordability requirements make financials even tougher to make work. 

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us