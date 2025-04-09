Mayor Wu unveils new budget, with property tax fight still lingering

Amid global economic uncertainty, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a proposed $4.8 billion budget for next fiscal year, putting forward a plan with lower spending growth than she pursued last year.

The proposal includes a 4.4% year-over-year spending increase for the fiscal year that begins July 1, down from the current year’s 8% growth.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal