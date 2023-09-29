Mayor Wu's plan to bring more housing to Charlestown wins approval

The Boston Planning and Development Agency board on Thursday approved a new planning initiative for Charlestown as well as two major projects in the neighborhood, a 22-story residential tower and a large mixed-use development, both on Sullivan Square.
The planning approved by the board is meant to spur the construction of new housing, especially in the long-time industrial areas around Sullivan Square and west of Rutherford Avenue, and to improve transportation options and increase the neighborhood’s open space. It is one of a handful of neighborhood-based planning initiatives the Wu administration is seeking to wrap up before moving on to a new citywide approach.
