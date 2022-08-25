MBTA

MBTA Salary: Who's Earning Top Dollar at the Troubled Transit Agency?

By Jess Aloe

NBC10 Boston

The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority is the second-most expensive department in the state when it comes to salary costs, trailing only behind the University of Massachusetts.

In a year that's been marked by myriad high-profile issues with the system — now including the monthlong shutdown of large parts of the subway — the commonwealth has paid $429.7 million to MBTA workers through Aug. 13, 2022, according to state payroll records, including base pay, overtime and "other pay," which includes bonuses. That's 7.3% of the entire state's payroll.

