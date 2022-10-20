Boston Business Journal

McLean Clinicians Are Commercializing Pediatric Mental Health Care

By Cassie McGrath

Two local clinicians have formally launched a company offering virtual mental health treatment programs for children and teens as the need for pediatric behavioral health care continues to grow.

Called InStride Health, the company was co-founded in Massachusetts by two McLean Hospital-affiliated clinicians, Dr. Mona Potter and Kathryn Boger, who wanted to provide a virtual solution for more convenient access to comprehensive, evidence-based care for children and adolescents.  

