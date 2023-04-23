Meet Robin, UMass Memorial's New Pediatric Robot

On a recent Tuesday, a four-foot tall, armless robot with a screen for a face rolled into a child’s hospital room and introduced itself.

“Hello, new friend," it said. “I’m Robin.”

The robot then asked the child his name, favorite color, and favorite animal. The boy's face instantly lit up.

“A cat,” he responded. Robin's screen, which formerly showed eyes and a smile, switched to videos of kittens walking around and playing.

Robin then asked the 9-year-old if he wants to play. The robot's screen gave him three options for games. The boy chose one in which he had to guess which cup had a ball hidden under it after they were swapped around. As they played, Robin congratulated his correct choices.

Standing in a blue hospital gown and purple gloves, I overheard as his mother say how it was nice to see her child smile.

Robin is a robot that lives in the pediatric unit at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. The hospital brought in Robin back in October as a way to provide moral support to pediatric patients — especially those in isolation. On Tuesday, the hospital staff invited me to come "meet" the robot in person.

Compared to other popular robots, Robin has a lot more skills than Marty, the Stop and Shop robot. It doesn't much resemble Wall-E from the Pixar movie — in fact, its white body looks a lot more like Eve from that film. But one thing seems apparent: it's beloved by the children.

