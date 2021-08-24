Harvard

MGH Study Says Football Games Haven't Been Superspreader Events

With football season around the corner, researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital have some promising news: games are not associated with high increases in local coronavirus cases. 

The analysis was conducted by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Georgia Tech and Boston Medical Center, and was published last week in JAMA Network Open. Researchers looked at National Football League and National Collegiate Athletic Association games, comparing those held with limited in-person attendance with those with no attendance. In all, games with in-person attendance did not have any spikes in Covid-19 cases in the counties where they were held.

