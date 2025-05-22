Microsoft to buy 622K tons of ‘green' cement from Mass. company

An MIT spinout focused on low-carbon cement production secured a deal with Microsoft to purchase over 600,000 metric tons of cement across two production facilities.

Sublime Systems has agreed to provide 622,500 metric tons of Sublime Cement, the equivalent of 25 to 35 full-scale NFL stadiums, to Microsoft over the next six to nine years. Sublime will provide the cement from its first commercial factory in Holyoke, and its subsequent full-scale production factory.

