MIT

Microsoft to buy 622K tons of ‘green' cement from Mass. company

Sublime will provide the cement from its first commercial factory in Holyoke, and its subsequent full-scale production factory

By Eli Chavez

Sublime Systems low-carbon cement signed a deal with Microsoft to supply over 600,000 metric tons of cement over the next six to nine years.

An MIT spinout focused on low-carbon cement production secured a deal with Microsoft to purchase over 600,000 metric tons of cement across two production facilities.

Sublime Systems has agreed to provide 622,500 metric tons of Sublime Cement, the equivalent of 25 to 35 full-scale NFL stadiums, to Microsoft over the next six to nine years. Sublime will provide the cement from its first commercial factory in Holyoke, and its subsequent full-scale production factory.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

MITHolyoke
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us