Millionaires tax fight threatens transportation progress in Mass.

The state Legislature is now considering a supplemental budget put forward by Gov. Maura Healey to divvy up that extra $1.3 billion

By Greg Ryan

Most of the transportation funding in Gov. Maura Healey’s proposed supplementary budget would go toward the MBTA.

The Healey administration on Thursday received pushback from lawmakers on its plan to spend $1.3 billion in millionaires-tax revenue, with some arguing it showers the MBTA with cash at the expense of transportation in parts of the state outside Greater Boston.

The state collected significantly more than officials budgeted from the income surtax in fiscal 2023 and 2024, its first two years of existence. The state Legislature is now considering a supplemental budget put forward by Gov. Maura Healey to divvy up that extra $1.3 billion.

