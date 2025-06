A year before Market Basket’s beloved chief executive was fired in 2014, employees rallied by the hundreds on fear alone that Arthur T. Demoulas could be removed.

Now, as Demoulas is on paid leave after allegations that he didn’t seek the board’s consensus on succession and other matters, the public response from employees and shoppers has been muted so far.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

More on this story from Boston Business Journal