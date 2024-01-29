Boston Business Journal

MIT, Adidas research can predict how your running shoes will fit you

By Isabel Tehan

Research from a Ph.D. dissertation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology may make it easier for runners to find shoes that fit. It can also help running shoe companies develop better, more innovative products.

Sarah Fay, now a postdoc researcher at MIT’s Sports Lab and the Institute for Data, Systems, and Society, created a model to predict how different 3D-printed shoes will impact different individual runners.

