MIT, Adidas research can predict how your running shoes will fit you

Research from a Ph.D. dissertation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology may make it easier for runners to find shoes that fit. It can also help running shoe companies develop better, more innovative products.
Sarah Fay, now a postdoc researcher at MIT’s Sports Lab and the Institute for Data, Systems, and Society, created a model to predict how different 3D-printed shoes will impact different individual runners.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal