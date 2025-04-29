MIT grad brews first quinoa beer

Making beer at home is not easy, especially when you’ve never done it before. For entrepreneur Samara Oster, the process gets even harder when you don’t even like beer. Add to the equation that Oster's beer, brewed entirely from quinoa, had never been made before, and the odds seem stacked against her.

After three years, over 100 formulations and numerous “horrible” taste tests, Oster has created Meli, which she claims is the first beer brewed entirely from quinoa.

The inspiration for the beer came from Oster’s travels through South America, where she tried a beer partially brewed with quinoa and wondered if she could recreate it back home in Massachusetts, using only quinoa.

The benefits of a quinoa-based beer seemed clear to Oster, who classifies herself as a bit of a “health nut.” The beer, if done correctly, would be gluten-free, sugar-free, high in protein, and low in calories — and ideally would have the same crisp freshness as her beer in South America.

