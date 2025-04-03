MIT Lincoln Lab awarded $12B Air Force contract

Amid news of the Trump Administration trying to cancel or limit research grants, MIT Lincoln Laboratory has just been awarded a $12.2 billion, five-year federal defense contract.
It’s a renewal of a longstanding contract for Lincoln Lab, a Department of Defense Federally Funded Research and Development Center (FFRDC) that’s been operated by MIT since 1951. It runs separately from MIT’s campus-based education and research operations "strictly on a cost-reimbursement, no-loss, no-gain basis,” said MIT in a statement.
