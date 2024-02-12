MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference stays true to its mission

In the 18 years since the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference was established, the passion for bringing analytics to life has only grown.

It was co-founded by Jessica Gelman, CEO of Kraft Analytics Group, and Daryl Morey, president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers. Today, buoyed by the student-leadership team — led by second-year Sloan students Tal Gilad and Evan Lefkovitz — the organizers continue to innovate and drive change in sports analytics.

When the 2024 event unfolds March 1-2 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, the event is expected to deliver an event more wide-ranging and relevant than ever, according to organizers.

This year's conference is expected to continue the focus on analytics in rising sports such as volleyball and the increasing opportunities for women's sports. Other hot topics include technology and AI, new data sources on the mental side of sports, and the evolving power of athletes to use their platforms to shape the narrative around societal issues.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"This is going to be a fantastic lineup," said Gelman. "We have big-time speaker: Megan Rapinoe, Josh Harris, Nate Silver, Paul Tudor Jones, Andre Iguodala, Rich Paul, Rob McElhenney, and many more. The content focus areas are how analytics is changing sports for fans and the on-field product, applications of AI, globalization of sports, the growth of women's sports, changes to collegiate sports and the new media landscape."

More on this story from Boston Business Journal