Moderna announces cost cuts, delays breakeven by 2 years

By Hannah Green

Moderna opened a new headquarters at 325 Binney Street in Cambridge in 2024.

Ahead of its annual R&D Day event, Moderna Inc. says it now doesn't expect its revenue to equal its expenses until 2028, two years longer than it had previously predicted.

Moderna also announced new “portfolio prioritization and cost efficiencies,” which include discontinuing five early-stage programs and cutting its annual research and development expenses by $1.1 billion starting in 2027.

