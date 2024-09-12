Moderna announces cost cuts, delays breakeven by 2 years

Ahead of its annual R&D Day event, Moderna Inc. says it now doesn't expect its revenue to equal its expenses until 2028, two years longer than it had previously predicted.

Moderna also announced new “portfolio prioritization and cost efficiencies,” which include discontinuing five early-stage programs and cutting its annual research and development expenses by $1.1 billion starting in 2027.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal