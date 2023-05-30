Moderna Buys Biomanufacturing Site in Marlborough for $91M

Moderna Inc. has acquired a biomanufacturing site now under development in Marlborough from real estate giant Oxford Properties Group for $91 million.
The Cambridge-based vaccine maker plans to spend more than $300 million in building out the property, including by adding another 60,000 square feet to the 140,000-square-foot facility built by Oxford, according to a draft of a tax increment financing agreement between Moderna and Marlborough city officials.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal