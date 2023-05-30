Boston Business Journal

Moderna Buys Biomanufacturing Site in Marlborough for $91M

By Greg Ryan

Moderna Inc. has acquired a biomanufacturing site now under development in Marlborough from real estate giant Oxford Properties Group for $91 million.

The Cambridge-based vaccine maker plans to spend more than $300 million in building out the property, including by adding another 60,000 square feet to the 140,000-square-foot facility built by Oxford, according to a draft of a tax increment financing agreement between Moderna and Marlborough city officials.

