Moderna CEO calls 2023 ‘difficult year': Here's why 2024 could bring new hope

After barely beating its 2023 vaccine-sales outlook, which Moderna adjusted to the lower end of its previous forecast last quarter, the Cambridge company is gearing up for a future beyond Covid-19 vaccines.

Moderna reported $6.1 billion in vaccine sales for the 2023 fiscal year during its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday. That number excludes roughly $600 million in deferred revenue related to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which supplies Covid-19 vaccines to lower-income countries.

